Kyle Lowry: 'Best Friend' DeMar DeRozan Happy for Raptors' NBA Finals Berth

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan never made the NBA Finals as Toronto Raptors teammates, and DeRozan was traded to the San Antonio Spurs this offseason in the move that landed the Raptors Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

But Lowry told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that DeRozan has remained in contact with him and has sent his congratulations to his former teammates as they embark on an NBA Finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

"I've been speaking to him the whole way," Lowry said. "One thing about him is that he legit cares about me as his best friend. He has texted everyone he has a relationship with and let them know how happy he is for us."

