Kyle Lowry: 'Best Friend' DeMar DeRozan Happy for Raptors' NBA Finals Berth

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 22: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs and Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors hug after a game on February 22, 2019 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan never made the NBA Finals as Toronto Raptors teammates, and DeRozan was traded to the San Antonio Spurs this offseason in the move that landed the Raptors Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

But Lowry told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that DeRozan has remained in contact with him and has sent his congratulations to his former teammates as they embark on an NBA Finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors

"I've been speaking to him the whole way," Lowry said. "One thing about him is that he legit cares about me as his best friend. He has texted everyone he has a relationship with and let them know how happy he is for us."

                          

