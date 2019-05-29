This Defensive Lineman Will Pass Rush for Wings

May 29, 2019

Former Mizzou football player Jordan Harold posted up outside the Carolina Panthers' facility, hoping for a tryout. He was a walk-on for the Tigers and became a starter and captain by his senior year.

Watch the video above for more about the defensive lineman who will pass rush for hot wings.


