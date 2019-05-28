RJ Barrett Says It 'Would Be a Lot of Fun' Playing at MSG Amid Knicks Rumors

Lance King/Getty Images

Duke star RJ Barrett is enthusiastic about the prospect of suiting up for the New York Knicks and calling Madison Square Garden home.

"It would be a lot of fun, playing in the Garden, under the bright lights," Barrett said Tuesday, per SNY. "[Meeting with the Knicks] was great. We had a great and honest conversation so it was good."

Both Barrett and Texas Tech guard Jarrett Culver had formal workouts with the Knicks as the team examines all of its options for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

The New Orleans Pelicans are widely expected to take Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick, while Ja Morant appears to be a lock for the Memphis Grizzlies at No. 2. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported May 16 that Grizzlies personnel "told interested parties" they planned on selecting Morant.

That would leave Barrett and Culver as two of the best players still on the board for New York. They coincidentally faced off in Madison Square Garden during the 2018-19 season.

Duke beat Texas Tech 69-58, but Culver got the better of Barrett on the stat sheet. Culver finished with 25 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. Barrett had 16 points, three rebounds and two steals but missed all seven of his three-point attempts.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected the Knicks to take Barrett while acknowledging the team could use its 2019 first-rounder as part of a trade package for Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal or another proven star.

Getting down to the final four teams during the draft lottery and failing to land the top selection was a heartbreaker for Knicks fans, but all is not lost as the front office looks to strengthen the roster this offseason.