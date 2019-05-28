Tammy Abraham Talks Possible Chelsea Return Amid Aston Villa Transfer Rumours

Adam Fradgley - AMA/Getty Images

Tammy Abraham has said he feels ready to make an impact at Chelsea next season following his successful loan spell with Aston Villa.

The striker was a key part of Villa's promotion, which was secured on Monday when they beat Derby County 2-1 in the Championship playoff final at Wembley.

It's uncertain where Abraham will be playing his football next season, especially given the Blues are set to serve a transfer ban, potentially preventing them from spending big in the market. The 21-year-old said he would be pleased to play a part at Stamford Bridge, per Ben Fisher of the Guardian:

"Every player wants to start. Obviously if it is at Chelsea, a team like Chelsea is always difficult, because they have got world-class players. It is always going to be difficult to bring in youngsters and bring in people like myself—it is a big role.

"But for me, it is about believing in myself and to just keep doing what I do. I am still young and I am still improving. The aim is to be at the highest level and playing the best football, and if Chelsea say they need me there I will put 100 per cent in. I am person who believes in myself. So wherever I am at I believe I will get in and play and score goals."

The England U21 international was also asked if he would be open to moving back to Villa, to which he said "you can never say never." Here's what he had to say following the side's win over Derby:

According to Fisher, Villa want to add Abraham to their squad on a permanent basis this summer in a transfer that'd cost around £25 million.

Given he netted 26 times in the second tier last season, that's not a surprise. Abraham saved his best performances for Villa Park, where he was especially prolific for Dean Smith's team:

As of yet, it's unclear what centre-forwards will be at Chelsea next term. While Olivier Giroud has agreed a new contract, the Blues have yet to confirm whether Gonzalo Higuain's loan will be extended beyond the current season.

There have been signs of Abraham blossoming as a player this term, too. Clearly he has an eye for goal, while his work-rate has improved under Smith, as has his linkup play, something broadcaster Alex Goldberg picked up on:

Still, leading the line for a team fighting at the top of the Premier League and in the UEFA Champions League would represent a massive step up for Abraham. He would require a lot of patience, as there are aspects of his game that require refining still.

However, if Chelsea decide against bringing Higuain back for another season, Abraham and Giroud are likely to be the team's only options up top in 2019-20. As a result, the Blues would surely opt against cashing in on their young forward, regardless of the money Villa are ready to offer.