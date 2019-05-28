Ex-Coyotes HC Dave Tippett Hired as Edmonton Oilers Head Coach

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2019

FILE - In this March 31, 2016 file photo Arizona Coyotes head coach Dave Tippett looks on from the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas. Seattle can now begin plotting the course of its hockey future after the NHL awarded the city an expansion franchise that begins play in 2021. Tippett will be in charge of building a hockey operations department and have a say in who will be the team’s first general manager. The pressure is on to win right away after the Vegas Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)
LM Otero/Associated Press

The Edmonton Oilers officially hired former Arizona Coyotes coach Dave Tippett as their head coach Tuesday.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Tippett received a three-year deal. 

"Dave brings a wealth of experience and knowledge," Oilers general manager Ken Holland said on Tuesday. "He is a great communicator and has consistently led teams known for their level of compete. I look forward to seeing Dave guide the Oilers this fall."

Tippett has 14 years of head-coaching experience in the NHL, spending six seasons with the Dallas Stars (2002-09) and eight years with the Coyotes (2009-17). He failed to lead the team to the playoffs in his final five years in the desert.

He has a career record of 271-156-37 (and 28 ties), going 21-26 in eight postseason appearances. He is the winningest coach (282 career victories) in Coyotes franchise history.

As he moved on from Arizona back in 2017, Tippett said it was "just time for a change." He was subsequently hired by the Seattle expansion club—which will begin play in 2021-22—as a senior adviser in June 2018.

Now, though, he will return to the bench for Edmonton.

"This was a unique opportunity," Tippett said. "It's a first-class organization with passionate fans. There was a lot of things that came together. When Ken reached out, I looked at it hard & it was a great opportunity. That's why I'm here."

Two-time NHL scoring champ Connor McDavid, who tied or set new career highs in goals (41), assists (75) and total points (116) this past season, is under contract through 2026.

Tippett, 57, will inherit an Oilers squad that is in the midst of a two-year playoff drought and has made the postseason just once in the last 13 seasons. 

Related

    Ex-Players Sound Off on What Oilers Can Expect from Tippett

    Edmonton Oilers logo
    Edmonton Oilers

    Ex-Players Sound Off on What Oilers Can Expect from Tippett

    Mark Spector
    via Sportsnet.ca

    WATCH: Oilers Hire Dave Tippett

    Edmonton Oilers logo
    Edmonton Oilers

    WATCH: Oilers Hire Dave Tippett

    The Copper & Blue
    via The Copper & Blue

    NHL Rumors: Kings, Oilers, Maple Leafs, More

    Edmonton Oilers logo
    Edmonton Oilers

    NHL Rumors: Kings, Oilers, Maple Leafs, More

    Jim Parsons
    via The Hockey Writers

    Undisciplined Blues Vow to Regroup After Loss

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Undisciplined Blues Vow to Regroup After Loss

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com