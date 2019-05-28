Phillies' Odubel Herrera Arrested on Charge of Simple Assault Against Girlfriend

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 18: Odubel Herrera #37 of the Philadelphia Phillies in action during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park on May 18, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera was arrested and charged with simple assault after allegedly injuring his girlfriend on Monday night, according to CBS Philly.

In their report, police said Herrera's 20-year-old girlfriend "had visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend, David Odubel Herrera, during a dispute."

Herrera was arrested at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City after police were called following the alleged assault. According to CBS, Herrera was "released on a summons with a future court date."

The woman refused medical attention.

Herrera has been placed on paid administrative leave by commissioner Rob Manfred under the MLB-MLBPA domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy:

Herrera, 27, has spent his entire five-year career with the Phillies. He opened the season as the team's starting center fielder, though he has recently ceded playing time to Scott Kingery. 

Related

    Keith Law Predicts O's to Take Rutschman with No. 1 Pick

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Keith Law Predicts O's to Take Rutschman with No. 1 Pick

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    2019's Struggling Stars Who Should Be Benched

    MLB logo
    MLB

    2019's Struggling Stars Who Should Be Benched

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Sandoval's Star Rebirth Washing Away $95M Nightmare

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Sandoval's Star Rebirth Washing Away $95M Nightmare

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    New MLB Mock Draft with 1 Week to Go ✍️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    New MLB Mock Draft with 1 Week to Go ✍️

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report