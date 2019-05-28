Report: LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul Bashed Luke Walton to Adam Silver in 2018

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and head coach Luke Walton of the Los Angeles Lakers look on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on December 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Less than one month into LeBron James' first regular season with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent, Rich Paul, was reportedly calling for head coach Luke Walton's job.

According to ESPN.com's Baxter Holmes, Paul told NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in November that he believed former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue should replace Walton in L.A.:

"In November, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Maverick Carter, LeBron's longtime business partner, met for lunch. James' agent, Rich Paul, was seated at a nearby table, and at one point, approached Silver to complain about Walton, multiple sources familiar with the interaction told ESPN. Paul said he didn't believe Walton was the right coach for the Lakers. Silver shrugged off the remark and asked whom Paul thought would be the right coach. Paul suggested Tyronn Lue."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Some in Lakers Org View Pelinka as 'Disingenuous'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Some in Lakers Org View Pelinka as 'Disingenuous'

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Magic 'Used Intimidation and Bullying' During Time with Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Magic 'Used Intimidation and Bullying' During Time with Lakers

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Players Felt LeBron Was 'Complicit' in AD Talks

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Players Felt LeBron Was 'Complicit' in AD Talks

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    New Mock Draft: Who's Behind This Year's Big 3?

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    New Mock Draft: Who's Behind This Year's Big 3?

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report