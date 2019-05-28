Report: LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul Bashed Luke Walton to Adam Silver in 2018

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Less than one month into LeBron James' first regular season with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent, Rich Paul, was reportedly calling for head coach Luke Walton's job.

According to ESPN.com's Baxter Holmes, Paul told NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in November that he believed former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue should replace Walton in L.A.:

"In November, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Maverick Carter, LeBron's longtime business partner, met for lunch. James' agent, Rich Paul, was seated at a nearby table, and at one point, approached Silver to complain about Walton, multiple sources familiar with the interaction told ESPN. Paul said he didn't believe Walton was the right coach for the Lakers. Silver shrugged off the remark and asked whom Paul thought would be the right coach. Paul suggested Tyronn Lue."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.