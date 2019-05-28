Arrests Reportedly Made in Spanish Match-Fixing Investigation

EuroFootball/Getty Images

Huesca president Agustin Lasaosa has reportedly been arrested, along with several former and current players, over allegations of match fixing.

According to Servimedia (h/t Marca) on Tuesday, Lasaosa has been taken into custody alongside Juan Carlos Galindo, the head of Huesca's medical staff. Real Valladolid's Borja Fernandez, Getafe loanee Samu Saiz and Deportivo La Coruna's Inigo Lopez have also been arrested.

Saiz's parent club are English Championship side Leeds United, who he joined from Huesca in 2017, and Lopez played for Huesca between 2015 and 2018.

Retired players Raul Bravo and Carlos Aranda, both formerly of Real Madrid, complete the group of seven who have been detained, with the former "said to be the ringleader."

Bravo, 38, made 14 appearances for the Spanish national team from 2002-2004 and made 132 appearances across six years for Real Madrid.

Per MailOnline's Gerard Couzens, Tuesday's police action was in connection to a Segunda Division fixture in the 2017/18 season between Huesca and Nastic de Tarragona.

In a late-season clash on May 27, 2018, already-promoted Huesca lost 1-0 at home to Nastic, who were struggling against relegation:

Nastic subsequently survived in the second tier of Spanish football, although they have already been relegated in 2018-19.

Huesca, meanwhile, also endured a disappointing campaign as they returned immediately to the Segunda Division after finishing 19th in La Liga.

Per Marca's report, police have told news agency EFE that the ongoing operation aims to "uncover a sports betting ring, with the accused being linked to organised crime, corruption and money laundering."