Raptors' Patrick McCaw Reveals His Thoughts on Playing His Ex-Team, the Warriors

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Patrick McCaw will get a chance to take on his former team when the Toronto Raptors face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

"It's going to be crazy, just the first game lining up against them," McCaw said of the Warriors, per Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

The guard spent his first two seasons in the NBA with Golden State, winning a title in each season. He saw significant minutes off the bench throughout the run, appearing in 21 total playoff games while averaging 3.1 points per game.

Despite his success with the Warriors, he forced his way off the team as a restricted free agent by signing an offer sheet with the Cleveland Cavaliers and eventually getting waived. He latched on with the Raptors, where he spent the past five months as a reserve off the bench.

Now he will meet up with the Warriors and a bunch of players he hasn't kept in touch with over the past year.

"I haven't played against them all season," McCaw said. "I haven't been there with them since we won in Cleveland. The last time I saw them, I was playing with the Warriors. The first game? A lot of emotions. I'm ready for it. I'm excited."

His last game with Golden State was in last year's Finals, playing three minutes in the clinching Game 4 blowout.

With the way he left the organization, however, there might not be too many open arms when he returns to Oakland.

Of course, McCaw will first hope he can earn more playing time after sitting out the entire Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. He has played just 36 minutes across seven games this postseason, scoring two total points.