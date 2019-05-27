Watch LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul Hang Out, Listen to Nipsey

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2019

Team LeBron's Russell Westbrook, left, of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Team LeBron's LeBron James, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, cheer from the bench during the first half of an NBA All-Star basketball game against Team , Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

LeBron James assembled an All-Star backcourt at his home Monday for Memorial Day.

James offered a peek into how he enjoyed the holiday, sharing an Instagram story from his house, with Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook in attendance. James' former teammate Tristan Thompson was also on hand (warning: videos contain NSFW language):

The obvious question is whether this means Paul and James are auditioning new members for their banana boat crew. Dwyane Wade retired and Carmelo Anthony went unsigned over the remainder of the 2018-19 season after being traded to and waived by the Chicago Bulls.

Paul can't opt out of his deal until 2021 and Westbrook has an opt-out in 2022, so the idea of Paul and Westbrook joining James on the Lakers is just as much of a pipe dream as the original banana boat group teaming up.

