Look: Drake Takes His Jet 'Air Drake' to Bahamas After Raptors Make NBA Finals

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 28, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 25: Rapper Drake reacts during game six of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 25, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Drake apparently spared no expense celebrating the Toronto Raptors' Eastern Conference championship.

According to TMZ, Drake flew to the Bahamas on Sunday in his private jet, aptly named "Air Drake."

The Raptors wrapped up the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, which leaves the rap star with enough time for a quick vacation before the NBA Finals get underway Thursday. Toronto has home-court advantage and will host the Golden State Warriors in Game 1.

Drake has been a fixture on the sideline at Scotiabank Arena during the playoffs.

If the Raptors go on to upset the Warriors in the Finals, then maybe Drake can treat the entire team to a vacation and fly the players down on his jet.

He unveiled the plane in an Instagram post. People's Tim McGovern noted a Boeing 767-300F—the model of the jet—can cost around $185 million.

Toronto clearly knows who to call when it comes time to make its free-agent pitch for Kawhi Leonard should Leonard opt out of his contract this summer.

