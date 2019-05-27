Look: Drake Takes His Jet 'Air Drake' to Bahamas After Raptors Make NBA Finals

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Drake apparently spared no expense celebrating the Toronto Raptors' Eastern Conference championship.

According to TMZ, Drake flew to the Bahamas on Sunday in his private jet, aptly named "Air Drake."

The Raptors wrapped up the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, which leaves the rap star with enough time for a quick vacation before the NBA Finals get underway Thursday. Toronto has home-court advantage and will host the Golden State Warriors in Game 1.

Drake has been a fixture on the sideline at Scotiabank Arena during the playoffs.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

If the Raptors go on to upset the Warriors in the Finals, then maybe Drake can treat the entire team to a vacation and fly the players down on his jet.

He unveiled the plane in an Instagram post. People's Tim McGovern noted a Boeing 767-300F—the model of the jet—can cost around $185 million.

Toronto clearly knows who to call when it comes time to make its free-agent pitch for Kawhi Leonard should Leonard opt out of his contract this summer.