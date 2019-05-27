Image: Blues Surprise Team Employees with Trip to Boston for Stanley Cup Final

Tom Gannam/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues will play a Stanley Cup Final game for the first time since 1970 on Monday night, and the team is honoring those beyond just the players and coaches who helped it along the way.

According to Chris Pinkert of the Blues' official website, the Blues are taking every full-time front office employee to Games 1 and 2 of the series against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. The employees flew to Boston for the Monday and Wednesday games on chartered flights along with the families of players and coaches.

The Blues shared a video of the employees on their Instagram page.

"Creating a successful team on and off the ice is a monumental task," Blues president and CEO Chris Zimmerman said. "We ask a lot of our staff to deliver the best possible experience in every part of our business. Our decision to bring both our core business team and the player's wives recognizes both the sacrifices and commitment we ask of our entire Blues family to reach the Stanley Cup Final."

St. Louis has never lifted the Stanley Cup in franchise history and is facing a daunting task against the Bruins, who are coming off a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

It at least knows it will have some additional support in enemy territory when the puck drops Monday.