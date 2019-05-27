Image: Blues Surprise Team Employees with Trip to Boston for Stanley Cup Final

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2019

Members of the St. Louis Blues celebrate after defeating the San Jose Sharks 5-1 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final series Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)
Tom Gannam/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues will play a Stanley Cup Final game for the first time since 1970 on Monday night, and the team is honoring those beyond just the players and coaches who helped it along the way.

According to Chris Pinkert of the Blues' official website, the Blues are taking every full-time front office employee to Games 1 and 2 of the series against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. The employees flew to Boston for the Monday and Wednesday games on chartered flights along with the families of players and coaches.

The Blues shared a video of the employees on their Instagram page.

"Creating a successful team on and off the ice is a monumental task," Blues president and CEO Chris Zimmerman said. "We ask a lot of our staff to deliver the best possible experience in every part of our business. Our decision to bring both our core business team and the player's wives recognizes both the sacrifices and commitment we ask of our entire Blues family to reach the Stanley Cup Final."

St. Louis has never lifted the Stanley Cup in franchise history and is facing a daunting task against the Bruins, who are coming off a sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final.

It at least knows it will have some additional support in enemy territory when the puck drops Monday.

Related

    Stanley Cup Final Odds 🔢

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Stanley Cup Final Odds 🔢

    Jake Rill
    via Bleacher Report

    After a 5-Day Break, Blues Are Ready to Get Going

    St Louis Blues logo
    St Louis Blues

    After a 5-Day Break, Blues Are Ready to Get Going

    Tom Timmermann
    via stltoday.com

    Blues Can Finally Make Bobby Orr Memory Disappear

    St Louis Blues logo
    St Louis Blues

    Blues Can Finally Make Bobby Orr Memory Disappear

    Bleedin' Blue
    via Bleedin' Blue

    3 Keys to Game 1 of the Cup Final

    St Louis Blues logo
    St Louis Blues

    3 Keys to Game 1 of the Cup Final

    Joey Alfieri
    via ProHockeyTalk