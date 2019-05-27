LeBron James on Son Bronny's IG: 'Keep Y'all Hating Asses off His Comments'

Joseph Zucker
May 27, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James announced Monday his son Bronny officially joined Instagram and stipulated one clear condition.

"Keep y'all hating asses off his comments or we pulling up!!!!" James wrote.

The four-time NBA MVP added he had promised he'd allow Bronny to get an Instagram account in the summer of 2019.

James' request for a level of social media etiquette is understandable since Bronny is only entering his freshman year of high school.

The oldest of James' three children is already building a reputation for himself on the court. According to 247Sports, Kentucky, Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and UCLA have all shown a level of interest.

The parallels to his father were inescapable for Bronny on Sunday when he pulled off a LeBron-like chase-down block during a game in the LA Classic Tournament.

It remains to be seen whether Bronny will be as devastating with the block button to silence the haters on Instagram.

