Report: Sergio Ramos Requests Transfer to China; Rejected by Real Madrid's Perez

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

Real Madrid Florentino Perez president isn't prepared to let Sergio Ramos move to China this summer. Ramos reportedly made the request during a meeting with Perez.

According to Spanish TV show Jugones (h/t AS) Perez and Real reacted unfavourably to Ramos' request. La Sexta has reported Real skipper Ramos has "received a very lucrative financial offer from a Chinese club."

AS also described a "tense relationship" between Ramos and Perez, with hostilities brewing since Los Blancos were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Ajax in the round of 16.

Back in March, AS reporter Manu Sainz detailed "a furious row" between president and player after Ajax had left the Santiago Bernabeu with a 4-1 win. Ramos is said to have told Perez: "Pay me up and I'll go."

Elimination from the tournament was the headline negative from a season littered with setbacks. The sale of attacking talisman Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer, following the resignation of manager Zinedine Zidane, left Real struggling for form both in the Champions League and La Liga.

Changes in the dugout were frequent with Zidane's predecessor Julen Lopetegui fired and replaced by Santiago Solari. The latter was also let go to make way for Zidane's eventual return.

The Frenchman faces a daunting task replicating the success of his first era with a squad ageing in key areas. Ramos had been a key figure for Zidane, who won thee Champions League trophies in a row before stepping down in 2018.

Ramos featured in all of those triumphs and also led Real to Europe's biggest club prize in 2014 on the watch of Carlo Ancelotti. The defenders scored against Atletico Madrid in two finals, 2014 and 2016.

Regardless of any tensions behind the scenes, Ramos surely remains a key figure for Zidane's rebuild. The 33-year-old remains an uncompromising defender who leads by example and poses a significant goalscoring threat from both set pieces and the penalty spot.

Zidane appears aware of the former Sevilla star's value, having told Ramos he's part of his plans amid rumours of interest from Manchester United, per Marca (h/t Hassan Rashedof the Daily Mirror).

It would make sense for Perez and Ramos to make amends so the latter can assist Zidane in restoring Real's place at the summit of Spanish and European football.