Ex-OSU Coach Urban Meyer on Possible Coaching Return: 'I Think I'm Done'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Urban Meyer stepped down as head coach of Ohio State after last season, and he expects this retirement to be permanent.

"I learned my lesson long ago," the coach said Friday, per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch (h/t Buckeye Extra). "All I'm going to say is I believe I'm done (coaching). I think I'm done."

Despite his statement, he left some wiggle room for a possible return.

Meyer is relatively young for a college coach at just 54 years old, 13 years younger than Nick Saban, who is still going strong on the Alabama sideline.

Unlike many other coaches, a lack of success isn't going to determine when his career in coaching comes to an end, either. Meyer has a 197-33 career record at the Division I level, including a 93-10 record in eight years at Ohio State. He has won three national championships, one with the Buckeyes and two with Florida.

So why would he call it quits at such a young age? Health concerns are a major factor.

The coach has an arachnoid cyst on his brain that can get worse in heated situations.

"It's the pressure from yelling—the intensity, noise," he explained. "It's the intensity that forces the cyst to rupture."

These problems would provide a legitimate reason to stay away from the job.

On the other hand, he stepped down from his position at Florida because of health issues in 2010 before returning two years later with Ohio State.

This will ensure speculation remains rampant about a possible Meyer return within the next few years. His recent comments won't do much to quiet this type of talk.