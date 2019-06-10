USA Women's Soccer Roster 2019: USWNT' Jerseys, Top Players and Reserves

Elsa/Getty Images

Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and Mallory Pugh headline the United States' national team roster for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, set to face Thailand in their tournament opener on June 11.

The defending champions are among the favourites to win the tournament, courtesy of a deep squad filled with both young talent and experienced veterans.

Here is a look at the full squad of 23 players:

For a full breakdown of the jersey numbers, visit US Soccer's official website.

With 18 total World Cup matches under her belt, Lloyd is arguably the biggest star on the team, and she'll be a key veteran in the weeks to come.

The 36-year-old was a standout four years ago, winning the Golden Ball and netting a hat-trick in the final against Japan.

It was a career-defining performance for one of the best players the team has ever had:

She is still scoring at a fair rate but has had to settle for a bench role with the national team lately, and that's not something she's comfortable with, per sports writer Steve Politi:

Lloyd is arguably the best impact player off the bench in the world right now, however, and will likely be a massive weapon in such a role.

The biggest scoring threat may be Morgan, who has usually reserved her best football for the international stage and won last year's USWNT Player of the Year for scoring a remarkable 18 goals in 19 matches.

It was her best-ever return and raised hopes she would enter the World Cup in deadly form, but the 29-year-old has slowed down a bit since. She has three goals in seven outings this year.

Pugh is already an established star, even at the young age of 21, and the Washington Spirit forward will be gunning for her first World Cup win with the Stars and Stripes:

Arguably the biggest surprise is the inclusion of Ali Krieger, who spent two years outside of the squad before she was recalled for the friendlies against Australia and Belgium.

The 34-year-old was also a part of the 2015 team, bringing even more experience to the side.

Alyssa Naeher will be the likely starter in goal and faces the biggest challenge of her international career, as Hope Solo's former backup will play as the top option in her first World Cup.