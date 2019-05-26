Video: Watch Cavan Biggio Hit His 1st MLB Home Run with Father Craig in Stands

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Cavan Biggio celebrated Father's Day a few weeks early.

The Toronto Blue Jays second baseman hit a solo home run—the first of his MLB career—in the bottom of the fourth inning Sunday against the San Diego Padres. His dad, Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, was on hand at Rogers Centre to see it happen.

Biggio was a fifth-round pick of Toronto in 2016. The 24-year-old started the season in Triple-A and made his MLB debut in Friday's 6-3 defeat to the Padres. He had batted .307 with six home runs and 26 RBI through 42 games with the Buffalo Bisons.

Now, the younger Biggio only needs 290 homers to match his father's total.