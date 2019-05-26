Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt Has Not Decided Future amid Barcelona Rumours

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt says he has still not decided where he will be playing football next season amid speculation he is set to leave the Dutch side for Barcelona.

The 19-year-old spoke to ESPN (h/t Samuel Luckhurst at the Manchester Evening News) about his future as he prepares for the Netherlands' UEFA Nations League semi-final with England on June 6.

"Where do I see myself? Well, obviously, the Premier League is a big competition, Spain also. But you have other competitions, it's not just about those two. I still don't know anything about where my future is, so I see how it goes. First we have to play two games and then after that I will see what happens next," he said.

The Dutch teenager is one of Europe's most wanted players this summer after starring for the Eredivisie side, helping them clinch a domestic double and make it to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Squawka Football highlighted some of his impressive statistics this season:

Manager Erik ten Hag has already said there is "zero chance" De Ligt will stay at Ajax in an interview with Suddeutschen Zeitung (h/t Joe Shread at Sky Sports).

Barcelona reached an agreement with De Ligt in April, but his agent, Mino Raiola, has demanded "improved terms" and the Spanish champions have "refused to negotiate," according to Sport's Juan Manuel Diaz.

Manchester United have also been linked but have withdrawn their interest as they believe the teenager will join Barcelona, according to Sky Sports News.

ESPN FC's Alex Shaw explained why a move to Old Trafford could appeal:

Meanwhile, BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone offered his view on the speculation:

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said his club will work on bringing new players in and "moving players on" in the wake of his team's Copa del Rey defeat to Valencia, per Sky Sports.

The Spanish champions have already agreed a five-year deal to sign Frenkie de Jong from Ajax. The midfielder will join the club on July 1.

De Ligt has previously told Voetbal Primeur (h/t Jamie Smith of Goal) that it would "be good to play with Frenkie at a club, but in these moments I don't know what will happen."

Barcelona still appear to be the favourites to land De Ligt and need to rejuvenate their squad after damaging defeats to Liverpool in the Champions League and Valencia in the Copa del Rey.