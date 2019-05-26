Check out These Viral Videos After Raptors Advance to NBA Finals vs. Warriors

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2019

TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 25: Ernie Johnson interviews Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors and Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors after a game against the Milwaukee Bucks after Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 25, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 100-94 on Saturday night to advance to their first-ever NBA Finals, where they'll face the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors overcame a 2-0 deficit to win in six games, and the party was rocking in Toronto after Game 6.

Musician Drake gave Raptors head coach Nick Nurse another massage after the win—the two made light of the controversy from Game 4, after Drake came onto the court and gave Nurse a quick massage.

After the game, meanwhile, Fred VanVleet (4-of-5 from three in Game 6) could barely leave the arena, as a throng of fans surrounded his car:

While the party raged on in the Toronto locker room, there was only despair for the top-seeded Bucks and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who walked out of his press conference early:

The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. It was all on display.

Related

    Eerie Coincidence in Numbers Looms Over Raptors’ Game 6 Win

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Eerie Coincidence in Numbers Looms Over Raptors’ Game 6 Win

    Ralph Orense
    via ClutchPoints

    Raptors Slay One Giant, but Another Awaits

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Raptors Slay One Giant, but Another Awaits

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Raptors Open as Big Underdogs in the Finals 💰

    Who ya got?

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Raptors Open as Big Underdogs in the Finals 💰

    Who ya got?

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Kawhi Sends Raptors to NBA Finals 🔥

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Kawhi Sends Raptors to NBA Finals 🔥

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report