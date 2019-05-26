Check out These Viral Videos After Raptors Advance to NBA Finals vs. Warriors

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 100-94 on Saturday night to advance to their first-ever NBA Finals, where they'll face the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

The Raptors overcame a 2-0 deficit to win in six games, and the party was rocking in Toronto after Game 6.

Musician Drake gave Raptors head coach Nick Nurse another massage after the win—the two made light of the controversy from Game 4, after Drake came onto the court and gave Nurse a quick massage.

After the game, meanwhile, Fred VanVleet (4-of-5 from three in Game 6) could barely leave the arena, as a throng of fans surrounded his car:

While the party raged on in the Toronto locker room, there was only despair for the top-seeded Bucks and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who walked out of his press conference early:

The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. It was all on display.