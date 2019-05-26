Luka Jovic Talks Up Premier League, Serie A Transfer Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic feels his game is well suited to the Premier League or Serie A amid speculation linking him with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Jovic, who was on loan at the Bundesliga outfit from Benfica until the deal was made permanent in April, has excelled this term, cementing a reputation as one of the best young forwards in the game.

Rumours have emerged regarding possible interest from the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, although speaking to Welt am Sonntag (h/t Dan Sheridan of Goal), Jovic said his experience playing UEFA Europa League football has left him thinking about a possible switch to England or Italy:

"From my experience in the Europa League, I would say that some other leagues in Europe are more suited to me and my way of playing football.

"In terms of the physique, the Bundesliga is very demanding, but after the games against Chelsea or Inter Milan, I personally had the feeling that I could feel even better [playing] in the Premier League or Serie A. The way the teams play there suits me better.

"I'm looking forward to seeing my level compared to the best players in the world. One thing is clear: I want to succeed in my career."

Sky in Germany reported earlier in May that Real Madrid were set to complete the signing of Jovic for £52.4 million (h/t Sky Sports), but the player's recent comments suggest a decision has yet to be made regarding his destination this summer.

Sport Witness said reports in Spain are indicating a transfer to Los Blancos is far from done:

Widespread interest in Jovic is inevitable this summer following a campaign to remember in Germany's top flight, as well as the Europa League, where he helped Frankfurt make it to the semi-finals (U.S. only):

Across European football, there aren't many centre-forwards as multifaceted as the 21-year-old.

Jovic has played at the point of the attack or in a more withdrawn role and has been able to cause big problems for defenders regardless. His sharp movement, technical ability and intelligent linkup play means he's always involved in the game.

He's progressed into a productive player as well, showcasing lethal finishing skills:

Real Madrid have looked lifeless in attack at times this term, and it would be a huge surprise if manager Zinedine Zidane didn't add options in this area of the field this summer. Jovic still has plenty to learn, although he would refresh the point of the attack and be a fine successor to Karim Benzema.

As recently as May 17, a switch to the Spanish capital felt inevitable for the Serbia international. However, it appears Jovic's future is likely to be one of the transfer sagas of the summer.