Marcos Rojo Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Has Plans for Him Amid Transfer Rumours

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told him he is in his plans for next season.

There have been rumours the Argentinian could leave the club during the summer transfer window, but the 29-year-old told El Dia (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) on Friday that Solskjaer assured him he considers him an "important player":

"For now I would like to stay at United.

"I spoke to the manager before the end of the season and we spoke about his plans for me.

"He said that I was in his plans, that I'm an important player and that he wanted me to return to full fitness to be able to count on me in the first team.

"It's now time to rest and spend time with my family before returning to England."

He also said Boca Juniors showed interest in him but added he doesn't want to return to Argentina just yet, and while Rojo would like to finish his career in his native country, he would prefer to return to Estudiantes, who he left for Spartak Moscow in 2011.

Rojo signed a new contract with United in March of last year, committing his long-term future to the Red Devils:

He barely featured during the 2018-19 campaign, however, making just two starts in the Premier League and one in the UEFA Champions League.

He made 18 Premier League starts in the 2016-17 campaign, but his role has diminished since, leading to exit speculation. According to the Mirror (h/t MailOnline), he's one of several players the club would like to sell in the summer:

Injuries have played a big role in Rojo's diminishing playing time. The former Sporting star had two lengthy stints on the sidelines this season and suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in the 2017-18 campaign, according to Transfermarkt.

The centre-back position has been a major weakness for United for some time now, as the likes of Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have struggled for consistency.

That has led to rumours the Red Devils could break the bank for Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt, per Sport (h/t MailOnline):

A healthy and in-form Rojo could hand the unit a major boost next season, with or without De Ligt. He's also capable of playing as a left-back, so even if Solskjaer doesn't plan on using him as a regular starter, he could be a valuable squad member.