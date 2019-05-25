Kyrie Irving Rumors: 'Don't Sleep on the Nets' in 2019 NBA Free Agency

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly could make a push to sign Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving during the NBA's free-agent period this summer.

On Thursday, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reported "don't sleep on the Nets getting involved" despite ample speculation linking Irving to the rival New York Knicks.

