Ex-Steeler Joey Porter: Ben Roethlisberger 'Has the Power' and 'Uses It for Him'

Don Wright/Associated Press

Another former teammate is calling out Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. This time, it's four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Joey Porter.

NFL Network commentator Terrell Davis said recently that former Denver Broncos teammate John Elway used to use his star power to push the coaching staff to hold more non-contact practices during training camp. The quarterback did so not for his benefit, but to help his teammates out.

Porter doesn't believe Roethlisberger would do the same.

"It's clear he has the power, and how he uses it? He uses it for him," Porter said, per Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.

This is just the latest in what has been a rough offseason for Roethlisberger. From being called a "bad leader" to being accused of having an "owner mentality" to being accused of intentionally fumbling during a game, Roethlisberger has been in headlines for all of the wrong reasons since the end of the 2018 campaign.



He recently owned up to being a poor leader during the 2018 season, one that saw the Steelers miss the postseason for the first time since 2013.

"I lacked in leadership," Roethlisberger said Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Because that's my job as the leader of this team, to get us to the playoffs. I'm gonna need to focus and refocus my energy and time on, how can I be a better leader to get us back to the playoffs?"

He also apologized to former teammate Antonio Brown after calling out the receiver following a November loss to the Denver Broncos. However, Porter believes the face of the franchise took too long to own up to his mistakes.

Porter has spent time with Roethlisberger in the Pittsburgh locker room, both as a player and a coach. The two were teammates for three seasons, helping the Steelers win Super Bowl XL. Porter joined Mike Tomlin's coaching staff as an assistant in 2014 and had served as the outside linebackers coach since 2015.

His contract was not renewed following the 2018 season.