Board Man Gets Paid: Landing Spots for Free Agent and Champion Kawhi Leonard

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks have a ton of spending money and an opening for a two-way wing to slot in between Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Leonard could grab control of Dallas' offense and defense, and he might see new elements of his game surface under savvy skipper Rick Carlisle.

Leonard would be the perfect for the Mavs, but it's hard to imagine the feeling being mutual. He can handpick his running mate elsewhere in one of the Association's major markets.

New York Knicks

The Knicks play in the NBA's premier market, and they can create enough salary-cap space to sign both Leonard and his chosen running mate. While he can find better basketball situations, this might be as good as it gets when it comes to endorsements, which might be the reason "some people around Leonard still see New York as a potential destination," league sources told SNY's Ian Begley.

However, the Knicks' on-court argument probably isn't strong enough to land Leonard. The roster, coach and front office are all unproven, and none of their prospects is a can't-miss star in the making.

Philadelphia 76ers

While the Sixers are gearing up to re-sign Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, they could have plenty of cap room if Butler and/or Harris leave. As such, it was noteworthy to hear ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski discuss the possibility of Leonard meeting with the Sixers.

The ideal player to suit up alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons looks an awful lot like Leonard. He'd be a supercharged version of Jimmy Butler, with tighter defense, sharper shooting and a more powerful scoring punch. However, nothing suggests the Sixers are close to the top of Leonard's list, and they might not be willing to wait on his decision as teams try to poach Butler and Harris.