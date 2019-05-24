Former Baylor HC Art Briles Hired as Mount Vernon High School's New Head Coach

LM Otero/Associated Press

Former Baylor Bears coach Art Briles has been hired as the head coach of the Mount Vernon (Texas) High School football team, according to KXXV 25's Micah Fleet.

Briles was fired by Baylor in May 2016 amid a sexual assault investigation into the football program.

Mount Vernon Superintendent Dr. Jason McCullough said in a statement:

"We are pleased to welcome Coach Briles back home to Texas. He brings with him a wealth of not only football experience but also life experience. He is passionate about investigating in the lives of young people and helping to succeed both on the field and in life. After a thorough due diligence process and several earnest conversations, we believe our students will benefit greatly from his skills and experience."

Briles received a two-year deal.

"I began my coaching career in the Friday night lights of Texas high school football, and I'm looking forward to returning to my roots," Briles said in a statement. "I have learned many lessons during my time as a coach. Some Lessons are born out of success and others out of failure. But they all present opportunities to grow, to learn, and to teach, as we strive for excellence both on and off the field."

According to CBSSports.com's Dennis Dodd and Adam Silverstein, 19 former Baylor football players were accused of either sexual or domestic assault by 17 different women from 2011 to 2016. Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports noted that a lawsuit—which has been settled—alleged 31 players committed 52 acts of rape.

An investigation completed in October 2018 found Briles committed NCAA infractions. Per Mac Engel of the Star-Telegram, Briles was cited for a "failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance" and for a "lack of institutional control."

Briles was fired and paid $15.1 million in 2016 as he had eight years and $39 million remaining on his contract at the time of his dismissal. He had spent eight years at Baylor, spanning from 2008 to 2015.

In August 2018, Briles accepted the position of head coach for Italian club Guelfi Firenze. The 63-year-old interviewed for the Southern Miss offensive coordinator vacancy back in February, but the university ultimately ruled him out as a candidate despite Golden Eagles head coach Jay Hopson saying he believed Briles deserved a second chance.