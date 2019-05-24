Gerald McCoy Rumors: Ex-Bucs DT to Visit Ravens After Meeting with Browns

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Free-agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will visit the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday after meeting with the Cleveland Browns on Friday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

McCoy was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday in a move that will save the club $13 million in salary.

Stroud reported on Thursday McCoy has drawn interest from 11 teams and has already received offers for as much as $11 million per season.

McCoy has been linked to three of the four teams in the AFC North, with the Pittsburgh Steelers being the lone exception. According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Carolina Panthers are among the teams in the mix:

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that McCoy is only expected to make "only a couple of visits" and he has a "short list" of three or four teams, including both the Browns and Ravens, that he'd be interested in signing with.

The third overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft, McCoy spent the first nine years of his career in Tampa. He piled up 54.5 sacks in his Buccaneers career, recording five-plus in each of the seven seasons. Per NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman, McCoy's 50.5 sacks are the third-most by a defensive tackle, and his six Pro Bowl selections are tied with the Cincinnati Bengals' Geno Atkins for the most among defensive linemen.

Baltimore won the AFC North behind the strength of its top-ranked defense. While the Ravens allowed the fewest yards in the league last season, they were tied for 11th with 43 sacks.