Jets Rumors: Eagles' Joe Douglas, Bears' Champ Kelly Among Likely GM Interviews

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Jets have reportedly sent out interview requests in an effort to fill their vacant general manager position.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Philadelphia Eagles Vice President of Player Personnel Joe Douglas and Chicago Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel Champ Kelly are among those who will be interviewed.

Head coach Adam Gase is serving as the Jets' interim GM following the firing of Mike Maccagnan last week.

Douglas has been the Eagles' vice president of player personnel since 2016, and he played a major role in helping construct the roster that Philly used to beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Before that, Douglas was the director of college scouting for the Chicago Bears in 2015, which was the same year that Gase served as the Bears' offensive coordinator.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic reported this week that Douglas is the Jets' top choice:

Meanwhile, Howard Eskin of 94 WIP in Philadelphia reported Friday that Douglas will only take the job in New York if he has final say on personnel decisions:

Douglas has extensive experience at the NFL level, as he was part of the Baltimore Ravens' personnel department from 2000-2015 before joining the Bears and then the Eagles.

Kelly has been in the Bears' front office since 2014, initially serving as the director of pro scouting before becoming assistant director of player personnel.

Before that, Kelly was with the Denver Broncos from 2007-2014, and he spent his final five seasons in Denver as assistant director of pro personnel.

Gase was on Denver's coaching staff from 2009-2014, and he also worked with Kelly with the Bears in 2015.

Per Kimberley A. Martin of Yahoo Sports, the Miami Dolphins attempted to interview Kelly while Gase was Miami's head coach:

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported last week that the Jets had interest in potentially interviewing former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning for their vacant GM spot, but Rapoport later reported that the Jets did not plan to speak with Manning.

Gase served as Manning's quarterback coach for a time in Denver.

Whomever the Jets end up hiring as their new general manager will be taking over a team that went 4-12 last season and has not reached the playoffs since 2010.

Even so, there is excitement in New York due to the development of young quarterback Sam Darnold and the signing of running back Le'Veon Bell this offseason.