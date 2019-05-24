Report: Sergio Ramos Linked to Manchester United and Liverpool

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly trying to tempt Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid for the Premier League.

According to Spanish TV show El Chiringuito (via Jose Felix Diaz of Marca), Ramos is considering departing Los Blancos after talks with club president Florentino Perez (h/t Metro).

The captain is reportedly unsettled and has told Perez he might be ready to leave.



Per AS (h/t Metro), United and Liverpool have established contact with Ramos' representatives, with Juventus also assessing the defender's current situation.

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

The Red Devils previously attempted to sign the 33-year-old in 2015 but Ramos opted to accept a new contract with Madrid.

United continue to lack a world-class figure at the centre of their defence. Ramos could provide an immediate solution to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's selection conundrum.

The Red Devils conceded 54 goals as they finished sixth in the English top flight last term. The urgency to buy a new centre-back is clearly evident at Old Trafford.

However, a spectacular move to Liverpool instead of United would give Ramos immediate access to an opportunity to win the biggest prize in England.

Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press

Virgil van Dijk has established himself as one of the elite defenders in world football and a partnership with Ramos at Anfield could make the Reds even better.

Van Dijk was named as PFA Player of the Year, and Ramos would be assured of the quality in Jurgen Klopp's existing back four. However, a move to Anfield could be controversial given the bad blood between Ramos and Liverpool after forcing Mohamed Salah off with an injury in last year's Champions League final.

Madrid's inconsistency in La Liga could convince Perez the time has come to move on his skipper.

Real lost 12 games as they finished third in Spain last season, and Zinedine Zidane must find a new solution in defence during his second period in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Efrem Lukatsky/Associated Press

Ramos remains an excellent player but it is his leadership skills that set him apart from other defenders.

United are in desperate need of a new captain, and Ramos would be the perfect signing to fill the leadership void at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer requires world-class signings this summer. The capture of Ramos would send a signal out to United's immediate rivals.