Martin Odegaard Suggests Leaving Real Madrid with Buy-Back Clause Amid Ajax Talk

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Martin Odegaard has suggested Real Madrid sell him and retain the option to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu amid rumours linking him with Ajax.

Odegaard has spent the campaign on loan with Vitesse Arnhem, and his performances have seen him mooted as a potential option for Ajax this summer, per AS' David F. Sanchidrian.

He told De Telegraaf's Robin Jongmans (h/t Sanchidrian): "Real Madrid often sell [players] with a buy-back option included in the deal. That could be a solution. Another way forward is a loan, but it depends on how they feel about it and the interest of other clubs."

Ajax could be searching for new talent this summer if some of their top players are cherry-picked by other European sides after their superb run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

On a potential move to the Eredivisie champions, Odegaard said: "I don't know if they are really interested, that is not my focus right now. My agent will inform me after the season. We need to see what Real Madrid want and make a joint decision."

"I have to keep on getting minutes at a high level," he added. "This year has been good for me. I want to take the next step in my career, because I want to play even better."

Odegaard arrived at Real at the age of 16, but he made just two senior appearances for the club before being shipped out on loan to the Netherlands, first at Heerenveen and this season at Vitesse.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a fine campaign with Vitesse, contributing 11 goals and 12 assists in all competitions. Per WhoScored.com, the youngster played 119 key passes in 33 Eredivisie appearances.

He put in an excellent showing against FC Groningen in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League play-off semi-finals recently:

Dutch football writer Michael Bell thinks he could make a good addition at Ajax:

Returning to Real and performing well there would be a step up from doing it for Vitesse, though Vinicius Jr. has shown this season it is possible for youngsters to make an impact in Real's senior side following his arrival from Flamengo.

If Los Blancos don't plan to use him, letting him move on would seem the best course of action, and a sale would give them more funds to work with in terms of their squad overhaul this summer than a loan.

A buy-back option would make his sale a low-risk move, too, should he continue to hit new heights following the transfer.