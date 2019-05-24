Dani Alves Talks PSG Contract Renewal, Hints at Premier League, MLS Interest

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Dani Alves has said he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain if he and the club "remain on the same page."

The 36-year-old's current contract expires next month. Back in March, ESPN FC reported the Brazilian had agreed a new one-year deal at the club.

But, when asked for an update on the situation by ESPN FC's Moises Llorens, Alves said:

"The only real attachment I had in life was the one I had with my mom when I had an umbilical cord, and even that one was cut off. I'm a free man, and I'm among those who think that one plus one equals one instead of two, since we are working together. If we remain on the same page, we will stay together. If that's not the case, then it won't happen.

"As of now, we are not [agreed]. They know I want to go in a direction and that I want to help this club to change its history. But I don't know if that's what they want. I can contribute a lot inside PSG, and if we can't agree on it, then we will see."

Alves signed for PSG in 2017 after a single season at Juventus.

He has won two Ligue 1 titles during his time at the club to add to the Serie A championship he won in 2016-17, as well as the six La Liga crowns he won in eight seasons at Barcelona:

Given the successes he has had in his career, and the fact he recently turned 36, it would be no surprise were Alves planning to retire soon.

However, the right-back does not seem to have that on his mind.

Per Llorens, Alves explained he still has plans to play in England: "That's the goal, and it's on the back burner."

Meanwhile, he described the prospect of playing in MLS in the United States as "enticing."

It is likely Alves would only move to the U.S. after he could no longer compete at the highest level in Europe, which is not currently the case.

And if PSG are unable to get him signed to a new deal this summer, he will become a free agent and a potential move to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Alves has been linked with a number of English clubs in the past.

Per Nick Wright of Sky Sports, he nearly moved to Chelsea when he was at Sevilla back in 2007, and he then turned down the opportunity to move to Manchester City after he left Juve.