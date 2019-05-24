Video: Drake Guarantees Raptors Are Going to NBA Finals in Passionate Speech

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 24, 2019

TORONTO, CA - MAY 21: Rapper, Drake, reacts during a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 21, 2019 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Ron Turenne/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ron Turenne/Getty Images

Drake is fired up after his Toronto Raptors overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 105-99 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday.

Lindsay Dunn of City News Toronto captured postgame video of an exuberant Drake, who expressed his love for the city, the team and its passionate fans en route to exclaiming that the Raps were headed to the NBA Finals:

Spencer Turcotte of CTV Toronto also shot video of Drake doubling down on his NBA Finals guarantee to Raptors fans in Maple Leaf Square, which morphs into Jurassic Park when they congregate for games:

Drake's passion for the Raptors knows no bounds. On the sidelines during Game 4, he gave head coach Nick Nurse a quick massage and cheered wildly for Giannis Antetokounmpo free-throw misses:

We'll see what he has in store for Game 6 on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

A win puts Toronto in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, which dates back to 1995-96. A loss forces a Game 7 in Milwaukee on Monday at 8:30 p.m. The winner will advance to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

