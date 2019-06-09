Mets' Robinson Cano Placed on 10-Day IL with Quad Injury; Tim Peterson Called Up

Will Newton/Getty Images

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has been placed on the 10-day injured list with left quad tightness, according to the team on Sunday:

Cano has been a bit unlucky this season due to injuries, going on the injured list due to a quad strain after a hit-by-pitch on the hand caused him to miss a few games.

This is a significant change for someone who hasn't missed more than 12 games due to injury since 2007. He played in at least 150 games every year from 2007-17 until a PED suspension caused him to miss half the 2018 season.

The Mets were hoping for this durability and consistent production when they acquired him as part of a seven-player deal in the offseason. Unfortunately, he has been disappointing even when healthy.

So far this season, the 36-year-old has a .238 batting average, three home runs and 14 RBI in 46 games. Suffice to say, it's been a disappointing season for the veteran second baseman.

New York will hope he can return to the player who hit at least .300 nine different times in his career. Even last season, he produced an .845 OPS with 10 home runs and 50 RBI in half a season.

Unfortunately, the latest injury represents another setback for the veteran.

Adeiny Hechavarria and Jeff McNeil could see extra playing time at second base while Cano is out.