Video: Watch Barack Obama Play Baseball, Football with Washington DC Kids

Video: Watch Barack Obama Play Baseball, Football with Washington DC KidsMay 23, 2019
The Washington Nationals' Youth Baseball Academy had a special guest stop by Wednesday.
Former President Barack Obama made an appearance to display his sweet swing from the left side of the plate and also show off his range with the pigskin:
Nats Youth Academy @NatsAcademy
Yesterday, President @BarackObama visited #NatsAcademy to play games with our students & shop the farmer's market. The Academy uses baseball & after-school enrichment to foster character development, academic achievement, and improved health among underserved youth in D.C. https://t.co/vGPanAiYFW
The Nats' baseball academy, located in Washington, D.C., "[uses] the sports of baseball and softball as vehicles to foster positive character development, academic achievement and improved health among youth from underserved communities," according to the organization's website.
At 19-30, the Nationals sit fourth in the National League East, and they're 21st in weighted on-base average (.309), per FanGraphs. Maybe they should consider giving Obama a tryout to inspire their underperforming offense.
