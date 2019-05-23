Video: Watch Barack Obama Play Baseball, Football with Washington DC Kids

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2019

WASHINGTON - APRIL 5: President Barack Obama of the United States throws out the first pitch before a baseball game between Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies on April 5, 2010 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals' Youth Baseball Academy had a special guest stop by Wednesday. 

Former President Barack Obama made an appearance to display his sweet swing from the left side of the plate and also show off his range with the pigskin:

The Nats' baseball academy, located in Washington, D.C., "[uses] the sports of baseball and softball as vehicles to foster positive character development, academic achievement and improved health among youth from underserved communities," according to the organization's website.

At 19-30, the Nationals sit fourth in the National League East, and they're 21st in weighted on-base average (.309), per FanGraphs. Maybe they should consider giving Obama a tryout to inspire their underperforming offense.

