RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich: 2019 DFB-Pokal Final Odds, Live Stream, Schedule

German football faces a culture clash as RB Leipzig prepare to contest their first DFB-Pokal final on Saturday against Bayern Munich, the most decorated club in the competition's history.

Leipzig held Bayern to a 0-0 stalemate when these teams met in the Bundesliga earlier in May, and Die Roten will again be particularly motivated to beat German football's new boys and claim their 17th title.

The Bulls were only formed in 2009 and hold a reputation in Germany as having bought their way into the country's top tier, with many supporters outside Bayern likely to be backing Niko Kovac's side.

Sunday's duel will be Ralf Rangnick's last game in charge of Leipzig before Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann takes over this summer. He'll want to sign off his second stint by making DFB-Pokal history at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin as a battle between generations reaches its climax.

Date: Saturday, May 25

Time: 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Venue: Olympic Stadium, Berlin, Germany

Live Stream: German Football YouTube channel

Odds

RB Leipzig: 5-1

Draw: 10-3

Bayern Munich: 1-2

Preview

Bayern signed off an admirable title comeback by hammering Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 in the final week to stave off the threat posed by Borussia Dortmund and clinch their seventh Bundesliga crown in a row.

Kovac brought Die Roten back from despair earlier in the campaign to end his maiden season at their helm with at least one major title.

The DFB-Pokal has been similarly treacherous for even the giants at times, and Bayern had to squeak their way past Werder Bremen and second-division Heidenheim to get to this point, via German Football:

Bayern are unbeaten in 11 matches travelling to the capital and have won eight of those, losing only two matches in all competitions since the last week of November.

Kovac could sign off his first Bayern term with two trophies in tow, and despite their exit in the UEFA Champions League last 16, the coach believes he's done enough for a second term, per DW Sports:

As well as Rangnick, this could also be star striker Timo Werner's last game in Leipzig colours. The Germany international has long been linked with a move away and has a little more than one year remaining on his contract.

Bayern have been touted as the most interested suitors for some time, and Rangnick recently acknowledged the player could depart, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

The Bulls have also been through their share of drama en route to the final and had to rely on a 120th-minute penalty winner from Marcel Halstenberg to make it past Augsburg in the quarter-finals:

Leipzig rested a host of first-team names for their final match of the Bundesliga season—a 2-1 defeat to Werder—so they could be ready for Sunday. Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Emil Forsberg, Lukas Klostermann, Ibrahima Konate, Willi Orban and Halstenberg all sat out that loss.

Bayern will hope to have goalkeeper Manuel Neuer back from a calf injury, while Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery will each hope for minutes off the bench before they leave the club this summer.