Barcelona vs. Valencia: 2019 Copa del Rey Final Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Barcelona will be seeking to finish a season of ups and downs on a high on Saturday, when they face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

The Blaugrana may have romped to another La Liga title, but the manner of their UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool has left a blemish on the campaign. A win on Saturday would go some way to helping remove that stain.

Valencia have gathered major momentum going into the final weeks of the season, as they secured fourth spot in the Spanish top flight for the second consecutive year. Given the issues the team endured earlier in the term, manager Marcelino has done wonderfully well to transform their campaign.

Here are the latest odds for the match, the key viewing details and a preview of what should be an absorbing cup final at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville.

At the end of a season in which the team has won the league and could win a fifth Copa del Rey in a row, some may be surprised there is so much disgruntlement among the Barcelona fanbase.

Much of the dissatisfaction comes from the embarrassing loss to Liverpool in the Champions League, the second time in a year the team have caved in during the second leg of a knockout tie in that competition.

Manager Ernesto Valverde has been on the receiving end of a lot of flak from sections of the Barcelona support. However, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said the coach is doing a fine job:

Given Valverde's style of football isn't universally popular at Barcelona, it's imperative that silverware arrives frequently at the Camp Nou.

This is by no means a straightforward game for the Blaugrana, though. Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are both injured, meaning the team will be without some key forward options. Arthur will also be missing from the the squad.

Still, Barcelona have Lionel Messi, and after netting his 50th goal of the season on Sunday, there's no sign of him slowing down before the summer:

Samuel Marsden of ESPN FC put his La Liga season into some context:

Having attained Champions League football for next term, Valencia have achieved their main ambition this term, that despite being just four points off the relegation zone in January at one stage.

Winning the Copa would be a huge bonus for Los Che, especially given their last piece of silverware came 11 years ago.

They will be confident of springing a surprise against a Barcelona side that have showcased vulnerabilities as of late. In Rodrigo Moreno, Goncalo Guedes and Santi Mina, Valencia have the firepower to unsettle any side in Spain.

Quinton Fortune and Guillem Balague discussed their turnaround on Eleven Sports recently:

Barcelona have lacked intensity in their play since the loss to Liverpool on May 7, and it will be a challenge for them to find sharpness again. By contrast, Valencia will be battle-hardened after their Champions League chase.

So much onus will be on Messi in this encounter, and frequently he is the difference-maker in big games. With that in mind, it's difficult to bet against another masterclass from the No. 10 and Barcelona finishing their season with a flourish.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Valencia