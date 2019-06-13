Liverpool Schedule 2019-20: Premier League Fixtures Released

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool will kick off their 2019-20 Premier League campaign at home to newly promoted Norwich City on Friday, August 9.

The Reds then travel to Southampton before a clash against Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday, August 24, their first fixture against one of the top six.

Liverpool fans will immediately be drawn to the first game against Manchester United, which takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 19, before the visits of Tottenham Hotspur (October 26) and Manchester City (November 9) to Anfield.

The full schedule for the 2019-20 season can be found on Liverpool's official website:

In 2018-19, Liverpool recorded the third-highest number of points ever in an English top-flight season but still ended up finishing second to Manchester City:

If they fail to win the title again in 2019-20, they will have gone three decades without being champions.

For a club of Liverpool's standing, that is a poor record. However, they do look to have a squad capable of going for the title again next season.

That was not the case when they last came second in 2013-14. That was something of an anomaly, and after Luis Suarez left in the summer, the Reds ended up finishing sixth in the Premier League in 2014-15.

If that happens this time around, it would be a huge shock.

It is difficult to establish where Liverpool need to improve in order to win the title in 2019-20, given their squad depth and the fact they only lost once, to City, in the entire 2018-19 campaign.

The period of the season that let Liverpool down last term was early in the new year, when they dropped nine points in seven games.

In any other campaign, it would not have proved terminal to their title chances, but City were so good they allowed little margin for error.

And Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues will likely be similarly impressive next season.

As such, Liverpool may need an unbeaten campaign to topple them, and Jurgen Klopp's Reds will need to start the season in top gear.