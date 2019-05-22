Drake Appears to Troll Bucks on IG After Raptors' Game 4 Blowout Win

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Drake was one of the most emotional fans in Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday as his Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 120-102 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals to knot the series at two games apiece.

Not everyone took kindly to his actions, and Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said as much after the game:

Drake fired a response by posting Instagram pictures of him cheering the team and providing encouragement to backup guard Fred VanVleet.

He also liked a comment from an Instagram user on a post that showcased Budenholzer's displeasure with Drake's actions:

Drake has become the ninth man in his team's rotation, equally capable of giving head coach Nick Nurse a quick massage or riling up nearly 20,000 people when Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is at the free-throw line:

Celebrity superfans crossing the line and becoming part of the action isn't new. Notably, New York Knicks fan Spike Lee got into it with Indiana Pacers shooting guard Reggie Miller during the 1994 and 1995 playoffs.

Regardless of which side you might take, this certainly adds more juice and entertainment to a hotly contested series.