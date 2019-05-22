Chelsea 'Optimistic' N'Golo Kante Will Be Fit for UEL Final After Injury

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he is "optimistic" midfielder N'Golo Kante will be fit to face Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League final after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Blues boss told reporters that the France international was back in training and should be available for the final in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 29.

"Of course we are trying to recover Kante. He had a part of the training [on Tuesday] with the group, so we are optimistic. I think he will be able to play the final."

Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard shared footage of Kante taking part in training:

Sarri also said that Kante is the only one of Chelsea's injured players who will recover in time for their final game of the season:

Defender Antonio Rudiger has undergone surgery on a knee injury, while both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have had operations after each suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Meanwhile, Kante picked up a hamstring problem in Chelsea's final Premier League game of the season against Watford and was forced off after less than 10 minutes.

Sarri blamed himself for the injury after the match:

The Chelsea boss will be keen to have the midfielder available as he seeks his first trophy since moving to Stamford Bridge from Napoli in summer 2018.

Kante is an important member of the midfield, and his energy, ability to win the ball and work-rate are a vital part of the Chelsea team.

Squawka Football also highlighted his tackling ability:

Sarri does have options if Kante does not make it, with Mateo Kovacic the most likely player to come in for the France international.

The 25-year-old has featured regularly this season while on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, but he does not offer the same quality as Chelsea's influential World Cup winner.