Chelsea 'Optimistic' N'Golo Kante Will Be Fit for UEL Final After Injury

Chelsea 'Optimistic' N'Golo Kante Will Be Fit for UEL Final After InjuryMay 22, 2019
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he is "optimistic" midfielder N'Golo Kante will be fit to face Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League final after recovering from a hamstring injury.
The Blues boss told reporters that the France international was back in training and should be available for the final in Baku, Azerbaijan on May 29.
"Of course we are trying to recover Kante. He had a part of the training [on Tuesday] with the group, so we are optimistic. I think he will be able to play the final."
Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard shared footage of Kante taking part in training:
Simon Johnson @sjstandardsport
#Kante among the #cfc players training at Cobham this afternoon. As #Sarri said earlier, looks certain to be fit for the Europa League final. https://t.co/4dQNUAA03l
Sarri also said that Kante is the only one of Chelsea's injured players who will recover in time for their final game of the season:
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
🚑 Kante 🚑 Rudiger 🚑 Hudson-Odoi Maurizio Sarri has the latest on his injury list ahead of the Europa League Final v Arsenal https://t.co/Zo4sF3qyze
Defender Antonio Rudiger has undergone surgery on a knee injury, while both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have had operations after each suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon.
Meanwhile, Kante picked up a hamstring problem in Chelsea's final Premier League game of the season against Watford and was forced off after less than 10 minutes.
Sarri blamed himself for the injury after the match:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Sarri admits fault for Kante's injury: "The problem is in his hamstring. Today I made a mistake, because probably he needed a rest." Adds he risked playing him because he is so important. #CFC #CHEWAT
The Chelsea boss will be keen to have the midfielder available as he seeks his first trophy since moving to Stamford Bridge from Napoli in summer 2018.
Kante is an important member of the midfield, and his energy, ability to win the ball and work-rate are a vital part of the Chelsea team.
Squawka Football also highlighted his tackling ability:
Squawka Football @Squawka
@iammoallim Three players have attempted 300+ tackles in the Premier League since 2016/17: 🇸🇳 Idrissa Gueye (395) 🇳🇬 Wilfred Ndidi (348) 🇫🇷 N'Golo Kanté (314) Supreme. https://t.co/Ot394RTIkT
Sarri does have options if Kante does not make it, with Mateo Kovacic the most likely player to come in for the France international.
The 25-year-old has featured regularly this season while on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, but he does not offer the same quality as Chelsea's influential World Cup winner.
Cech Will Still Start Europa League Final