Report: Free-Agent DT Gerald McCoy Drawing Interest from Bengals

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 22, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 18: Defensive Tackle Gerald McCoy #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sacks Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 18, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The New York Giants won 38-35. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are interested in adding former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The recently released McCoy should have no shortage of suitors as he looks for a second NFL home. ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted Monday that the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers "would make sense," among other teams.

Mike Chappell of Fox59 and CBS4 Sports also reported that the Indianapolis Colts could be in the mix.

The six-time Pro Bowler, who spent nine seasons in Tampa Bay after going third overall in the 2010 NFL draft, amassed 28 combined tackles, 21 quarterback hits and six sacks for the Bucs in 2018. The 31-year-old has tallied six or more sacks in each of the past six seasons.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

