Robert Lewandowski Talks Up Leroy Sane Amid Bayern Munich Transfer Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has talked up Manchester City winger Leroy Sane amid speculation the Bundesliga champions could try to sign the Germany international this summer.

Lewandowski praised the 23-year-old and said he would improve Niko Kovac's side if he were to swap the Etihad Stadium for the Allianz Arena, according to Goal.

"That's a super player with great qualities and great potential. I've already seen many times how good he is. That's a player who can immediately take us higher, who improves the team."

Bayern Munich have already begun negotiations with Manchester City regarding a potential transfer for Sane, according to Duncan Castles at the Daily Record.

The Premier League champions would like to keep hold of Sane but he has rejected "a series of offers to upgrade and extend a contract," and could be sold to avoid him running down his existing deal, per the report.

Sane moved to Manchester City from Schalke in 2016 and has gone on to win the Premier League and League Cup twice as well as the FA Cup.

The youngster played a key role in City's treble success this season, as noted by Opta:

However, he is not guaranteed a regular place in the starting XI under manager Pep Guardiola. Sane started only 22 Premier League matches last season and just four times in the Champions League.

The City boss has said he wants Sane to stay at the club but has highlighted how long the Citizens have been trying to sign off on a contract extension:

Sane's reluctance to commit his future to the Premier League champions suggests the Germany international could be tempted away, particularly if he is offered regular football elsewhere.

Bayern Munich have spaces in their attack with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery both departing this summer.

Robben is another Bayern player to have praised Sane and highlighted his strengths:

The German champions could prove to be a tempting destination for Sane if he can be lured away from Manchester City.

The Premier League side have made it clear they want to keep him, but unless they can convince Sane to sign an extension then the current uncertainty over his future will continue.