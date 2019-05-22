University of St. Thomas Kicked Out of MIAC Due to 'Competitive' Advantages

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Success apparently came at a cost for the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to ESPN.com's Myron Medcalf, the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) kicked the Tommies out of the conference. Medcalf wrote the school's fans "publicly and privately have said they believe they're being punished for winning at a high level."

The MIAC issued a statement Wednesday regarding the decision:

"After extensive membership discussions, the University of St. Thomas will be involuntarily removed from membership in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC). The MIAC Presidents' Council cites athletic competitive parity in the conference as a primary concern. St. Thomas will begin a multi-year transition immediately and meanwhile is eligible to compete as a full member of the MIAC through the end of spring 2021."



