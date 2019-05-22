Raptors' Nick Nurse: OG Anunoby Has No Timetable for Return from Appendectomy

Ron Turenne/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that wing OG Anunoby has no timetable to return from an emergency appendectomy that has sidelined the 21-year-old for the entire postseason.

Anunoby averaged 7.0 points on 45.3 percent shooting and 2.9 rebounds per game in his second NBA season. He primarily came off the bench and averaged 20.2 minutes per contest.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Anunoby had the procedure done on Apr. 12 and was initially expected to miss two weeks.

Unfortunately, the timeline has taken longer than initially expected, and Nurse's comments Wednesday suggest Anunoby could be out for the entire playoffs even if the Raps extend their season with an NBA Finals appearance.

The news is tough for the Raptors to take after Nurse relayed to reporters on May 14 that Anunoby had started doing some on-court work and was a week away from getting to the point where he looked like he was close to coming back for good, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

At the very least, there is a silver lining: Michael Grange of Sportsnet relayed on Wednesday that Nurse said Anunoby has been a bit more active on a daily basis.

Toronto could use Anunoby's presence if only for added depth on a bench that has been hit or miss in the playoffs. Of note, the Raptors' reserves combined for just 12 points on 5-of-15 shooting in 40 minutes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Milwaukee Bucks. However, they bounced back to pour in 48 points on Thursday.

Unfortunately, time has likely run out on Anunoby being ready for any Eastern Conference Finals game versus the Bucks. Game 5 of the seven-game series takes place on Thursday, and Game 7 (if necessary) is slated for Monday. The NBA Finals also seem like a long shot, as they begin Thursday, May 30.

The Raptors and Bucks are tied two games apiece. An Eastern Conference Finals win would send Toronto to its first NBA Finals in franchise history. The two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors await the East winner.