Real Madrid Will '100%' Win a Major Title Next Season, Says Sergio Reguilon

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon is confident his team can bounce back from a disappointing campaign and says they will "100%" win a major title next season.

The left-back told Goal's Albert Pinero of his belief that Zinedine Zidane's side will emerge victorious in either La Liga, the Copa del Rey or the UEFA Champions League.

"Yes, yes, 100%!" he said. "We will win one of the three big titles next year, 100%."

Madrid fired manager Julen Lopetegui after less than five months in charge following a poor start to the season and then dispensed with his replacement Santiago Solari in March.

Zidane returned to the club for a second spell as boss in place of the Argentinian but oversaw a poor end to the season in La Liga:

As well as finishing the season empty-handed, Madrid also ended up 19 points behind bitter rivals and champions Barcelona:

Los Blancos were also knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Ernesto Valverde's side, while Ajax ended their involvement in the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

Zidane has explained what his team need to do next season to compete for silverware:

One of the few bright points in Madrid's season has been the sight of Reguilon breaking into the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 22-year-old made 22 appearances in all competitions and says he wants to stay at the club despite interest from elsewhere in his interview with Pinero:

"I have offers from abroad, from Europe. I would prefer to play abroad, but above all I would prefer to stay at Real Madrid. There are a lot of rumours but that's up to the management of the club.

"I know that the club is very happy about what I have achieved this year and I trust in myself, in what I have done, in the coach, in my contract ... I think we are going to reach a good conclusion for everyone.

"What the coach and I talked about is confidential, but I was very happy with the two meetings we had. I am very calm. My goal is to stay with Real Madrid but let's see what happens. The summer is very long and anything can happen, but I am very calm."

Reguilon may face a fight for game time next season with Zidane having preferred Marcelo at left-back, although the youngster is aware of the situation he faces:

Madrid are expected to overhaul their squad this summer after a poor campaign, and Zidane will be tasked with building a new team that can challenge for trophies at home and abroad.

The Frenchman has already enjoyed great success as manager of the club, winning La Liga and three Champions League titles in his first stint in charge, but he will be under pressure to start the season strongly and get the club back on track.