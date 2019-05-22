Kevin Durant, Chris Broussard Argue on Twitter over 'Love-Hate Relationship'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, left, walks away from referee Ken Mauer during the first half of Game 5 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Chris Broussard says he and Kevin Durant have a "love-hate relationship."

Durant seems to think they have no relationship at all. The Golden State Warriors forward once again disputed something the Fox Sports analyst said Wednesday, as a recent Durant tweet indicated Broussard was lying about the nature of their dealings:

For those unfamiliar with the slang, "cap" is a synonym for lying. 

Broussard, meanwhile, defended himself by clarifying that he meant they have DM'd each other on social media:

Either way, this is a he-said-he-said that began when Broussard said a Warriors title sans KD was Durant's "worst nightmare."

KD beefing with members of the media is nothing new. There was an entire press conference where he implored members of the media to "grow up" regarding speculation about his free-agent future.

Since the Warriors are getting nine days off between the end of the conference finals and NBA Finals, at least Durant is keeping things entertaining on social media.     

