Florida, FSU Football to Continue Historic Rivalry with Extension Through 2022

John Raoux/Associated Press

One of college football's most historic rivalries will continue after Florida and Florida State agreed to a deal to keep playing each other for the next four years.

Per College Football Talk's John Taylor, the schools announced an extension through 2022 with the first game scheduled for Nov. 30 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

According to the official release from Florida State, the two teams will continue to play in their traditional post-Thanksgiving Saturday slot under the new deal. Florida State will host the 2020 and 2022 games, while Florida receives the home matchups in 2019 and 2021.

The rivalry between Florida and Florida State dates back to 1958 when the Gators beat the Seminoles 21-7. Florida leads the all-time series 35-26-2 and owns the longest win streak at nine games from 1968 to 1976.

Florida State had won five straight games against its in-state rival from 2013 to 2017 before the Gators got back on track with a 41-14 victory last year.