Chelsea Schedule 2019-20: Premier League Fixtures Released

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea's 2019-20 Premier League campaign will see them take on Manchester United away from home on August 11 in their opening game.

The Premier League announced the schedule on Thursday.

The Blues will face Leicester City in their second match, while they'll finish the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, they'll host Southampton on Boxing Day.

Here's the complete schedule, and read on for a look at some of the key fixtures for Chelsea supporters:

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur

December 21 (A), February 22 (H)

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Chelsea finished a point ahead of London rivals Tottenham last season, but they spent much of the campaign trailing them until Spurs' injuries and European exploits took their toll.

Both sides secured a place in the top four, though, and will be hoping to do so again at the very least this season.

Blues supporters will have been dismayed to watch the Lilywhites reach the UEFA Champions League final last season, though they will have been relieved to see them fall short against Liverpool while the Blues themselves won the UEFA Europa League.

The two sides were evenly matched across last season's Premier League meetings with one another, as Spurs won their home fixture 2-0 and Chelsea won theirs 3-1.

Chelsea will be eager to take their rivals down a peg following their achievements in the Champions League, and the matches will also be an opportunity to take points off a top-four rival.

Chelsea vs. Manchester City

November 23 (A), March 21 (H)

Chelsea will look towards their clashes against Manchester City with a mixture of excitement and trepidation after their meetings last season.

The Blues were the first team to inflict defeat on the eventual champions, but their subsequent clashes did not go in their favour.

City demolished Chelsea 6-0 in February:

Two weeks after that humiliation, the Blues lost in a penalty shootout to City in the Carabao Cup final after playing out a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea will not only want to avenge those defeats, they'll also hope to reduce the considerable gap between the two sides, as City finished 26 points ahead of them in the Premier League.

If the Blues can take points off them in these games, they could get closer even if they're unlikely to finish ahead of them next season.