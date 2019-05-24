Andrade and 12 WWE Stars Poised for Big Push This Summer

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

With the Superstar Shake-up and Money in the Bank out of the way, it's time for WWE to focus on plans for the next few months leading up to SummerSlam 2019.

While sorting out ideas for Super ShowDown, Stomping Grounds, Extreme Rules and everything else along the way, certain Superstars will undoubtedly be focal points WWE wishes to showcase in high-profile matches for those events.

Naturally, some of the obvious names like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will always be at the forefront of WWE programming, but there are others who are in a lesser spot right now who are starting to make waves that show they may also be prioritized during the summer stretch.

Keeping in mind how plans can clearly change any minute, here are 12 Superstars who seem to be gearing up for a significant push over the coming months.