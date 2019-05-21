Video: Phillies' Bryce Harper Trolls Cubs Fans by Throwing Last Out Onto Roof

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIMay 22, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 20: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 20, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The only way Chicago Cubs fans will receive a baseball from Bryce Harper will be if the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder hits a home run into the stands. 

In the sixth inning of Tuesday night's game at Wrigley Field, Harper caught the final out off the bat of Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber. Instead of tossing the ball up into the stands, he launched it with all of his All-Star might onto the stadium's rooftop. 

Harper's decision may have been fueled by Cubs fans splicing boos with "overrated" chants toward him throughout the evening, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark

Don't boo the hand you wish to feed you. 

Harper foreshadowed his ability to make a baseball soar in Monday night's game at Wrigley, when he threw Anthony Rizzo out at home plate from 264 feet away: 

Entering Tuesday's contest, the 26-year-old held a .229 batting average with nine home runs and 31 RBI while leading the league with 63 strikeouts. 

