Derek Carr on Rumors About Raiders Future: I'm Going to Be Here 'A Long Time'

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr told reporters at his team's offseason team activities Tuesday that he will be with the Silver and Black "a long time."

The remarks were in response to past reports connecting the Raiders to Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who the Arizona Cardinals took No. 1 overall.

Of note, ESPN's Todd McShay said on Get Up! (h/t Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report) that Raiders head coach Jon Gruden "loves" Murray but didn't feel the same way about Carr.

Peter King of NBC Sports (h/t Andrew Perloff of the Dan Patrick Show) also said the following.

"Someone in Indianapolis told me Jon Gruden is the worst poker player in the NFL," King remarked on the Dan Patrick Show in March. "He and [Raiders general manager] Mike Mayock can talk all they want about Derek Carr...but I'll tell you Jon Gruden is very interested in Kyler Murray."

If there was any interest in Murray or any other quarterback, it did not materialize as the Raiders pressed forward with Carr despite having three first-round picks to use to take another signal-caller or package to try to land the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner.

