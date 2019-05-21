Angels' Andrelton Simmons Placed on 10-Day IL with Grade 3 Ankle Sprain Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels placed shortstop Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day injured list Monday with a sprained ankle.

Simmons, 29, is hitting .298 with three homers, 21 RBI, 22 runs and five steals.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

