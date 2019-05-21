Angels' Andrelton Simmons Placed on 10-Day IL with Grade 3 Ankle Sprain Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, center, is helped up by manager Brad Ausmus, left, and a trainer after he was injured while being thrown out at first during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Monday, May 20, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels placed shortstop Andrelton Simmons on the 10-day injured list Monday with a sprained ankle.

Simmons, 29, is hitting .298 with three homers, 21 RBI, 22 runs and five steals.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

